Uprooting the truth: How genealogy research can find long-lost relatives, shocking surprises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight at 10, hear one Sacramento man’s story on how his search for his birth parents led to some shocking discoveries.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- As little as 30 years ago, DNA evidence was not even admissible in court. Now, the DNA of millions of people is accessible online. That has made the search for many who are looking for their real family even easier.

While some find exactly what they’re looking for, others discover family connections they didn’t even know were there.

Throughout his life, Stephan Tahy never had a reason to doubt who his parents were. But four years ago, while his father was on his deathbed, his aunt came to him in tears.

“And I said, ‘What’s going on?’ And she said, ‘I need to tell you that your father is not your father,’” he said.

The man Tahy thought was his father -- the man who raised him -- wasn’t his real father.

The story began 53 years ago in Germany.

Inge Geissel Tahy was just 17 when she became pregnant by an American soldier named Patrick.

“My aunt said, ‘It’s really a love story because your mother really felt in love with this guy,’” Tahy said.

But Patrick was deployed to Vietnam and lost touch with Tahy’s mother.

Years later, Inge got married to the man Tahy thought was his father.

Then, when Tahy was 13 years old, his mom was diagnosed with cancer. On her deathbed, she asked her sisters to make a promise.

“Don’t tell my son that his father is not his father because I don’t want him to raise up with the feeling not having a real father and not having a mother anymore.”

That promise was kept for decades.

The news left Tahy, who still lives in Germany and has two kids of his own, with a strong desire to find his real father.

His aunts remembered Tahy’s father was from Napa. He says, during his research, an Army official suggested he share his story with the Napa Valley Register.

And that’s how he met Nancy Collins.

“General Google search and I came across an article,” Collins said. “I’m an investigative genetic genealogist, which means that I actually use DNA to help people find relatives, to help them break down their brick walls or to discover their ethnicity and ancestry.”

Collins offered to help Tahy and wanted to start by rebuilding his family tree.

They started with a clue one of his aunts had given him.

“She didn’t know because she doesn’t speak English,” Tahy said.

According to Tahy, his aunt thought the last name sounded like a German word that "means somebody who’s helping you."

Through a distant cousin she found on GEDmatch and a lot of sleuthing, Collins was able to track down Tahy’s family -- including his half-brother, Jason Pedroia, who lives in Los Angeles.

“I mean, I was surprised, shocked,” Pedroia said. “But also had a couple of reservations.”

Since they met three months ago, Pedroia and Tahy speak almost daily. They’ve formed a bond, both working as high-level company executives.

“Talk about work career, family life, you know, travel, that sort of thing. So yeah, we have a lot in common,” Pedroia said.

Their father is still coming around to the idea of meeting Tahy and his family.

“He said to Jason these days, he said, ‘Well, if I look at the pictures, he really looks like me,’” Tahy said.

Tahy is hoping a reunion will come this holiday season.

While Tahy had a happy ending in his search for his father, Collins says it does not always work out so well.

Often, people don’t want to admit they had children with someone other than their spouse -- even years later.