4th annual Lodi Tour of Tempranillo preview

Posted 11:17 AM, November 14, 2019, by
Data pix.

Bokisch Vineyards winemaker Elyse Perry stopped by with a few bottles of wine to give Mae a preview of the upcoming Lodi Tour of Tempranillo that'll happen this weekend.

