Chicago bar installs over 70 Big Mouth Billy Bass to sing popular songs in unison

CHICAGO — Remember the Big Mouth Billy Bass singing fish that was so popular back in the 90s? Well, a bar in Chicago now has more than 70 of them hanging on a wall singing popular songs in unison.

Ashley Albert, a co-owner of the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, said coming up with the idea and finding the fish was one thing; choreographing the fish was another.

Albert brought in Adam Lassy, a partner of design group Studio Quasi in New York City, to make it all happen.

"We created custom hardware and software and editing software to make this all happen...because this thing doesn't exactly exist," Lassy told WGN.

With Lassy's help, the fish now sing three songs together: "Staying Alive" by the Bee Gees, "Once in a Lifetime" by the Talking Heads and "Choices" by E-40.

"I thought it was going to be ridiculous. I don't think I knew just how ridiculous it was going to be," Albert said. "But I can already see that people are delighted by it, and I'm just so excited."