Cosumnes firefighters burn abandoned training home

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- If you see smoke near the intersection of Grant Line and Bradshaw Road over the next day or so, there’s no need to be concerned.

Cosumnes firefighters are using an old house there to train the next class of recruits.

“So it’s allowing us to put them into a training controlled environment, to experience fighting structure fires without having the first time being out on the streets,” Cosumnes Fire Battalion Chief Josh Freeman said.

Eighteen fire recruits have been learning alongside experienced firefighters, getting a rare opportunity to work with active flames.

“There are a lot of firefighters that go through training and academies and wind up work out on the streets and on fire engines that don’t get the opportunity to have this kind of training,” Freeman said.

The Cosumnes Fire Department has owned an old, abandoned house for years using it for rescue training, and letting the Elk Grove Police Department use it for their training as well.

But this will be the last training exercise at this location because, by the end of Friday, the house will be reduced to a pile of ash.

“This property has served our agency and surrounding agencies very well over the last few years,” Freeman said.

Freeman says this experience is invaluable for the 18 recruits learning alongside experienced firefighters.

“To be able to go in here and know that you have an instructor right by you to walk you through hose management or fire stream management, where to put water on the fire, how to control your environment,” Freeman said. “It’s priceless.”