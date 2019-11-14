Crash in Carmichael leads to 4-year-old girl’s death, injures her mother

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in Carmichael claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl Thursday morning.

Jerome Stevenson described his pride in choosing a one of a kind name for his youngest daughter, Jer’Liyah. Loved ones described her as a lovable girl, who was always ready to strike a pose.

“I always wanted to name her Aaliyah after the singer,” Stevenson told FOX40. “But my friend had a daughter and named her that. So, I was going back and forth like how can I do it? My name is Jerome.”

That’s how Stevenson said the name Jer’Liyah was born.

As he reminisced about her life Thursday he fought through the hurt of finding out about her death.

“I was on my daily routine dropping my fifth-grader son, her brother, off to school, headed to my meat market for my daily pickup,” he said. “Soon as I’m stepping my foot out the car, I get a call saying I need to rush to the hospital.”

California Highway Patrol officials say they were called out for reports of a sedan crashing into a tree off the shoulder of Winding Way near Dewey Drive in Carmichael just after 7 a.m.

They say a 30-year-old woman, identified as Jer’Liyah’s mother, was driving.

Jer’Liyah was in a booster seat in the back of the car when the crash happened.

The impact caused the car to split in half.

“The details we have from the driver involved was that she was traveling eastbound on Winding Way,” said CHP Officer Greg Zumstein. “She claims that a vehicle cut her off and she was unable to maintain her position on the roadway.”

Officials say both Jer’Liyah and her mother were taken to the hospital.

“When I got there they said they wanted to airlift her to UC Davis and they came back with the complications and it just went from there,” Stevenson explained.

But Jer’Liyah never recovered from her injuries.

“What happened? Who did this when my 4-year-old daughter is not here anymore?” Stevenson said. “She not going to FaceTime me anymore. She is not going to run up to me when I get to the door.”

CHP officials are asking anyone who saw the crash to come forward. If you have any information that can help in this investigation, you are asked to contact them.