Five suspects arrested in connection to Orinda Halloween shooting

MARIN CITY (KRON) – Orinda officials confirmed that five suspects have been arrested in connection to the Halloween shooting that killed five people.

Contra Costa County Sheriff officials confirmed Thursday multiple agencies served arrest warrants in the cities of San Mateo, Marin City, Vallejo and Antioch. The Marin County Sheriff’s SWAT team assisted Contra Costa Sheriffs with the serving one of the search warrants in the 200 block of Drake Avenue.

Four of the suspects, 28-year-old Lebraun Tyree Wallace, 20-year-old Jaquez Deshawn Sweeney, 20-year-old Jason D. Iles and 30-year-old Shamron Joshua Mitchell, face murder and conspiracy charges and are being held without bail.

Devin Isiah Williamson, 21, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory and his bail was set at $500,000.

Five people died after the Halloween night shooting that sent some 100 terrified partygoers running for their lives in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda.

The four-bedroom home had been rented on Airbnb.

In Thursday’s release, Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston said two of the victims in the house were armed during the shooting and that “may have played a role in this tragedy.”