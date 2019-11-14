Man arrested after stolen truck runs out of gas in Amador County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VOLCANO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Sacramento man was arrested after investigators say the truck he is believed to have stolen ran out of gas in the Amador County community of Volcano.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said people reported a man walking along Overland Drive around 6 a.m. asking if they had gasoline.

Police later identified the man as Roger Don Kenerly.

“He would probably stick out like a sore thumb in this little community,” resident Debbie Dunn said.

Dunn owns the Volcano Country Store and said it's the oldest continuous running store in California.

"The store used to have a gas pump here but it's been gone since the '60s," Dunn said.

Dunn said it's the slow season for tourism in Volcano, so when Kenerly passed through town asking for gas, he was noticed.

Some of the residents called the sheriff's office and responding deputies discovered Kenerly was driving a stolen 2010 Toyota Tundra from Roseville.

"If you're going to try and get away, you probably don't want to go to a town that's 300 feet below any of the other highways or roadways or elevation. And particularly if you're low on gas because you have to drive back out," Dunn said.

Deputies later found out Kenerly had hitchhiked out of Volcano to nearby Pioneer.

Kenerly was found in Pioneer, investigators said, where he reportedly admitted to driving the truck and said it was given to him.

Kenerly was booked into jail for possession of stolen property and a prior warrant for violating the terms of his Post Release Community Supervision.

"Not the best place to come, no, especially if you're low on fuel," Dunn said.