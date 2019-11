FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A “potentially live” grenade has been found in the rear of a business near Beck Avenue and Cadenasso Drive, according to Fairfield police.

The business and surrounding locations have been evacuated.

The Fairfield Police Department and an explosive disposal team are working to remove the device.

This story is developing.

Police Activity/Please Stay Out of the Area https://t.co/HM0yQuGRBn — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) November 14, 2019