Sacramento police asking for help identifying 3 midtown burglary suspects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are looking for three suspects in three separate burglaries at midtown homes.

The police department said all three burglaries occurred over the last month, sometime between the late evening to early morning hours.

Police say the suspects were different in each incident and the three incidents were unrelated.

Detectives are still working to identify the suspects. If you can identify any of the suspects or have information about the burglaries you are asked to call 916-808-5471.