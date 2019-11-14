William Jessup University Theatre will perform "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" starting Friday, Nov. 15, at the Rocklin university. Gary stopped by to get a preview of the musical classic.
‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ musical preview
-
‘A Christmas Story, The Musical!’ preview
-
Crime Report Shows Number of Reported Rapes on UC Davis Campus Doubled
-
‘House Hunters’ Host Suzanne Whang Dies at 56
-
5 charged in California student’s alcohol poisoning death
-
Here’s the complete list of movies, shows you’ll be able binge on Disney+ starting Tuesday
-
-
Legends of Wine Preview
-
Sacramento high school principal says firing was ‘unlawful’
-
7th West Texas Death Identified; ‘Truck Driver in Heaven’
-
Hall of Fame cornerback Willie Brown dies at age 78
-
Robert Evans, ‘Chinatown’ and ‘Godfather’ producer, dead at 89
-
-
Wally Westlake, Sacramentan who Played During Baseball’s Golden Age, Dies at 98
-
Manhunt continues for those who fired 200 shots in killing 9 family members in Mexico
-
Visiting Professor from Pakistan Mugged in Davis, Years of Research Stolen