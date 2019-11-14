Some PG&E customers haven’t received compensation for Oct. 9 shut-offs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTXL) -- Neighbors in the foothills were dealing with more frustration and confusion caused by Pacific Gas &Electric’s power shut-offs from last month.

This time, it has to do with their power bills. Some had not gotten the bill credits they were promised, while others were worried they may have been charged despite being without power.

“What they’re calling it is a ‘customer satisfaction adjustment,'" said Nevada City Councilman Duane Strawser.

As people across the foothills opened their PG&E bills from last month, confusion was compounding.

“It's kind of all over the board, there’s no consistency with some folks receiving rebates, some people not," Strawser said.

PG&E promised bill credits to nearly 740,000 customers impacted by the Oct. 9 power shut-offs. They included $100 for households and $250 for businesses.

But Nevada City Councilman Duane Strawser said many have been seeing no reduction on their bill, including the city itself.

“City Hall is kind of the heart of the city and this is what our taxpayers pay to support,” Strawser said. “And we got the bill and no credit. So, it’s kind of ironic.”

And it’s not the only issue. The bill for the business Strawser owns shows charges on days when he didn’t have power.

“I think, initially, it was anger. But now, it’s more so frustration,” he told FOX40.

He was not alone. Neighbors were talking about these issues all over Facebook.

When it comes to the promised credits missing from bills, PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo said the money is coming.

“The credit is something we announced on October 29th,” Merlo said. “So, it can take one to two billing cycles for customers to see that reflection upon their bill.”

However, when PG&E made the announcement, the company said in a news release that the credit would be included in the "customers' next billing cycle."

As for neighbors saying they were charged while their power was out, Merlo claimed they have not received any credible reports of that happening. Rather, she said people are misreading their bills.

The charges reflect the small window of time the customer had power, Merlo said.

Strawser said he was glad to hear those answers but said PG&E needs to do a better job explaining to its customers what’s going on.

“They just need to communicate, kind of get their act together as far as how they portray themselves and what information they pass out to the public,” he told FOX40.

PG&E has a guide on its website explaining the ins and outs of understanding your energy bill.