Tracy stabbing victim described as ‘success story’ for homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A man died Wednesday night at Dr. Powers Park in Tracy after he was found near the bathrooms suffering from stab wounds.

Police later identified the man as 58-year-old Steve Weber.

Weber was a truck driver, but before that, he was homeless and spent time at Grace Church receiving services.

It was there that Weber met Ben Shreckengost. Shreckengost is a volunteer who works with the homeless.

Shreckengost said over time their friendship grew and Weber became a Christian.

“We’d just talk about the Lord and about his struggles in his life. And along the way, as we're going through that though he ended up getting a job as a truck driver,” Shreckengost said. "And so, he was one of our success stories here for the team here."

Weber was described as a success story by the team at the church because he got off the streets and was doing well.

Shreckengost said for the past year and a half, Weber was traveling across the country as a truck driver.

The news of his death hit Weber and his wife hard.

“We were really close. So, it was like a brother dying for me,” Shreckengost said.

Tracy police are now investigating Weber’s death as a homicide after initially responding to reports of a man found bleeding in the park.

“When police and medical personnel arrived, they found a person suffering from some traumatic injuries,” Lt. Tevin Freitas said. "Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Freitas said Weber died as a result of some injuries "related to a stabbing or cutting type instrument."

It was a violent end to a life Weber had worked hard to turn around.

“He was just a really generous and kind guy,” Shreckengost said.

Detectives currently have no suspects in the case. They are asking anyone with information about the victim or incident to call Tracy police or Tracy Crime Stoppers.