STOCKTON — Two students have been arrested after authorities connected them to a shooting threat against Franklin High School in Stockton.

Wednesday night, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received information that a “possible shooting” might occur at the high school on Thursday.

Both students were arrested prior to the start of school. They’re being held in the San Joaquin County Juvenile Detention Facility.

This is a developing story.

BREAKING: As a school community in @santaclarita grapples with a deadly shooting, investigators in Stockton reveal how close students here came to dealing with a similar tragedy. THREAT STOPPED!

