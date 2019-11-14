Walmart drops 2019 Black Friday ad for holiday shoppers

Walmart released its 37-page Black Friday circular Thursday, two weeks before Thanksgiving.

The retailer plans to be open on Thanksgiving with its Black Friday deals available starting at 6 p.m. in its stores. The discounts will also be available online starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. All of the deals can be found at walmart.com/buynow.

As with most retailers, there are some big discounts on electronics. Perhaps the biggest is a 40″ Onn 2K Smart TV for $98 and a 50″ Onn 4K Smart TV for $148.

Other electronics discounts:

iPad 7th Generation 32GB – $249

Apple Watch Series 3 – $129

Apple AirPods with charging case – $129

iPhone 6S (Straight Talk or Total Wireless) – $99

Samsung Galazy Tab A 10.1 – $149

HP laptops ranging from $149 to $399

Night Owl HD 4-camera security system – $150

Arlo 3-camera security system – $249

Sales, of course, extend to all departments with deals on appliances, games, clothing, toys, tires and Christmas decor:

Apparel: Kids’ 2-Piece Pajamas ($4.75 each, special buy), Memory Foam Fashion Boots ($12, save up to $12.98)

Electronics: Apple AirPods with charging case ($129, save $15), onn.® 40” Class 1080p Roku Smart TV only at Walmart ($98, special buy), Samsung 16GB storage Chromebook 3 ($99, save $60), Philips 65” Class 4K Android Smart TV ($278, special buy), up to $700 in Walmart eGift Cards on select smartphones ($450 gift card for activation, $250 for a trade-in)

Home: Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo ($49, save $30), iRobot 670 Wi-Fi Vacuum ($197, save $47), Hotel Style 1,100 Thread Count Sheet Set ($24, special buy)

Toys: Disney Frozen 2 Fold & Go Arendelle Castle only at Walmart ($40, special buy), Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard ($89, save $59), LEGO Classic or Duplo Creative Box ($20, special buy)

Walmart is also offering pre-Black Friday deals starting Thursday on select electronics, appliances and toys.