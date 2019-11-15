Caltrans moving ahead with plans to ease traffic on I-80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) -- Caltrans is moving ahead with plans to ease traffic congestion plaguing Interstate 80 from Solano County through Natomas in north Sacramento.

Besides making roadway improvements, it hopes to add a commuter lane in each direction on the Yolo Causeway, which is the source of slowdowns during commute hours and on weekends.

It will present several ideas for public input at an I-80 improvement open house scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary L. Stephens Davis Library.

Among the solutions could be a toll lane or a two-way lane that would be switched according to the volume of vehicles going in one direction or the other.

A bicycle or pedestrian add-on in the causeway is also possible because it would be cheaper than widening the causeway for vehicle traffic.

The solutions could range from $100 million to $600 million.

Additional public meetings are likely to be held in West Sacramento and Sacramento at later dates.

Construction on the improvements is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2024.

More information on the project can be found here.