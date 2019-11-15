Ex-police clerk in Long Beach sentenced for secret PD bathroom videos

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A former police records clerk who secretly took videos of 69 co-workers in men’s bathrooms at the Long Beach Police Department has been sentenced to six years in jail.

The Long Beach Press-Telegram says Sergio Nieto of Downey was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest to dozens of misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

Authorities say the 29-year-old Downey man made hundreds of videos in several Police Department bathrooms over a two-year span.

He was arrested last year after he was seen filming in a bathroom.

Prosecutor Kay Watson says many victims felt embarrassed and some were traumatized and needed counseling.

In addition to jail time, Nieto must complete at least a year of sex compulsion counseling and must stay away from police headquarters and substations.

