Family says Carmichael crash that injured woman, killed 4-year-old may be road rage incident

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) -- A Carmichael crash that injured a woman and killed her 4-year-old daughter may be a case of road rage, according to the woman’s family.

The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating but the information provided does not point to it being a case of road rage.

Meanwhile, family said Chardae Murphy is currently recovering from internal injuries and a concussion.

Although those injuries will eventually heal, family said she will be left with a broken heart over the loss of her daughter, Jer’Liyah Stevenson.

“She was fun. She was so sweet,” Jer’Liyah’s sister, Ajinae Green, said.

Family members remembered Jer’Liyah as they stand outside the hospital where her mother was recovering in the intensive care unit.

Officials say Murphy was driving with her daughter on Winding Way Thursday morning when the car crashed into a tree, which split the car in half.

Family says the crash may have started out as a confrontation with another driver near John Barrett Middle School.

“All of the sudden, this car comes behind her, and he gets in front of her. And when he gets in front of her, she goes to the next lane over here. And he slams on his breaks,” Jer’Liyah’s grandmother, Cheri Chadwick, said.

Chadwick said her daughter swerved to avoid hitting the truck and crashed into a tree.

Murphy later woke up in the hospital asking about her daughter.

“She kept saying, ‘Where’s my baby?’ and she was crying. And then I guess she kinda passed out and the next thing she knows she woke up in the hospital and then she said they came in there and told her maybe an hour or so after that, that her baby was gone,” Chadwick said.

CHP officials said they are investigating but family wants them to investigate the accident as a case of road rage.

Family said they want the person responsible for taking Jer’Liyah’s life to be brought to justice.

“For my daughter having to deal with this, and her baby being so young and the way this happened is even worse,” Chadwick said.

CHP and family are both asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.