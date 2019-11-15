USDA: California company linked to multi-state salmonella outbreak

(KTXL) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is linking a deadly salmonella outbreak to a California company.

On Friday, FSIS announced more than 34,000 pounds of ground beef products from Hanford-based Central Valley Meat Co. Inc. were recalled due to a possible Salmonella Dublin contamination.

In September, federal, state and local agencies launched an investigation into an outbreak of Salmonella Dublin, which was tied to ground beef. At least 10 people in six states have already fallen ill and one person in California has died as a result of the outbreak strain.

“The traceback investigation indicated that a case-patient consumed ground beef produced by Central Valley Meat Co., Inc.,” FSIS wrote on Friday.

The ground beef products in the most recent recall were produced on July 23 and were shipped to California retailers. They have the establishment number “EST. 6063A” and include the following label information: