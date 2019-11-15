Impeachment hearing: Yovanovitch testifies for 5 hours in House probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second open House impeachment hearing is over.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified for about five hours on Friday, telling investigators about her ouster in May at President Donald Trump’s direction and how she felt as she found out that he had criticized her in a July phone call with Ukraine’s president.

She also said it was “intimidating” as Trump went after her again on Twitter as she testified.

Democrats are investigating Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and a shadow foreign policy there led by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. They said that Yovanovitch’s ouster set the stage for the president’s appeals to Ukraine’s leader to investigate Democrats.

The House Intelligence Committee will hear from eight more impeachment witnesses next week.