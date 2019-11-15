PG&E’s CEO to appear before Senate committee for investigative hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Pacific Gas & Electric's CEO is being summoned to the State Capitol for an investigative hearing Monday.

CEO Bill Johnson will make his second appearance to the Capitol this month as a Senate committee investigates the utility's recent power shut-offs.

Johnson is set to testify in front of the Senate Energy, Utilities and Communications Committee, along with the CEOs of the state's two other investor-owned utility companies.

According to the hearing agenda released Friday, the committee will dig into the impact the blackouts had on the economy, schools, emergency management and businesses across the state.

Senators will also examine the state's oversight with testimony from top officials, including Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci and president of the California Public Utilities Commission Marybel Batjer.

"We definitely want to get an update from the CPUS and really hold the agency's feet to the fire to make sure the agency is doing what it needs to do in terms of oversight," ??? said.

Sen. Scott Wiener is on the committee.

"I think it's going to be the first opportunity for us as legislators, as senators to be very public in expressing our perspective," he said.

Lawmakers said this hearing is the first step in deciding what policies need to be proposed to prevent issues seen in the massive power shut-offs.

The hearing is scheduled to start Monday morning at 11.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.