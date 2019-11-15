Watch Live: Second day of public impeachment hearings

Sutter Health to pay $30M to settle secret kickback lawsuit

Posted 10:02 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59AM, November 15, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sutter Health has agreed to pay more than $30 million to the federal government to settle a lawsuit that accused it of paying doctors in exchange for patient referrals.

The Sacramento Bee reports the agreement settles a 2014 secret lawsuit and was filed by the federal government and Laurie Hanvey, a whistleblower who once worked for Sutter as its compliance officer. The suit remained sealed until Thursday.

Hanvey’s attorney, Michael Hirst, says the government will pay $5.795 million to Hanvey and her attorneys from the settlement as a result of her bringing her claims to government officials’ attention.

Sutter officials said in a statement the settlement resolves overpayments that Sutter had received from the federal government. They said the company has not conceded any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

