3-car crash kills 1 person, injures 3 in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died Saturday morning after a three-car crash in Ceres, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Officials said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Hatch Road between Mitchell Road and Moffett Road.

A 2002 black Honda was following a 2008 gray Mazda east on Hatch Road when they crashed into each other, forcing both cars to drift into the path of a 1994 Ford Ranger traveling west on the opposite side of traffic causing it to crash into the Mazda, according to investigators.

Officials said the unidentified driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the crash and the driver and passenger of the Ford were both taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The driver of the Honda was 24-year-old Jose Luis Valdez-Villasenor Jr. of Ceres and he is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, according to investigators. Officials said Valdez-Villasenor Jr. is being treated for major injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and if anyone has any information, call Officer Ortiz at 209-538-5678.