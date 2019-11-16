Police: Natomas porch pirate has stolen from at least 6 houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) -- A north Natomas homeowner said a thief parked in his driveway before walking up to the front door and stealing three packages.

Sukh Sandher has lived in the Natomas neighborhood for the past 11 years.

“It’s surrounded by two parks. Every afternoon there is either a softball game or a soccer game,” Sandher said.

On Thursday, he said he noticed a package that was supposed to have already been delivered was not on his porch.

“That night when we put our daughter to sleep, we realized that we didn’t have any diapers, and we checked to see when they were delivered. And that’s when I noticed on the Ring app that they were delivered at 10 a.m.,” Sandher said.

Sandher said the camera footage shows a gray, four-door sedan pulling into his driveway.

“I gotta give him credit. He’s pretty brazen. He parked on my driveway and then just opened the door, ran and grabbed all three packages. He saw that I had a front-facing camera and a Ring doorbell camera,” Sandher said.

Sandher’s home is not the only one targeted in the area, according to police.

Sacramento Police say the man seen in the video stole packages from at least six houses in just the last week.

Sandher said the items stolen from him cost around $160.

“One was baby diapers and then, one was a mug that said, ‘worlds best nanny’,” Sandher said.

He’s now hoping the community bands together to help catch the porch pirate.

“Let's stay vigilant as a community and let's look out for each other,” Sandher said.

Sacramento police are asking anyone who may know the man or saw the gray, four-door sedan to contact them.