San Joaquin County zoo to undergo partial renovation

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Micke Grove Zoo is one of San Joaquin County’s most popular attractions, and it’s currently undergoing preparations for a partial renovation.

Nancy Muniz with Leadership Stockton, California’s oldest adult leadership program, said the group is working to raise $70,000 by April 2020.

“When you talk about what it can do for the community, it brings on a lot of aspects: social and emotional development, enrichment education,” Muniz said.

An empty site at the zoo will be transformed into an outdoor, interactive entertainment space.

“To have a big education area where the entire public and schools and the community can come in and enjoy the zoo and learn is a really big thing for our zoo,” Zoo Education Coordinator Jordan Cunningham said.

Cunningham said an improved theater will also allow kids to get hands-on learning about different animals. Animals like Cabo, a rosy boa, could be seen up close so that children could get familiar with snakes.

“We really focus on the conservation of species even here at the zoo. We do have species that are critically endangered or endangered,” Cunningham said.

The 132-acre zoo has been a staple in the community for generations and Leadership Stockton hopes their project will make a difference.

“We do need to continue to help make sure that it stays enriched in the community and just kinda grows from there,” Muniz said.

If you would like to learn more about the project or donate you can go here.