Shooting in Woodland leaves 1 man injured

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was taken to a local hospital late Friday night with multiple gun wounds after a shooting was reported in Woodland, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Officials said dispatch received calls about shots fired near Pioneer Avenue and Tide Court around 11:15 p.m. and a man arrived at the emergency room about ten minutes later with multiple gunshot wounds before being flown to Mercy San Juan Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and police have yet to find any suspects or motive for the shooting.