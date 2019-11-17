Formerly homeless man offers helping hand with holiday meals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Volunteers in the metro spent part of their day Saturday feeding the homeless as a Thanksgiving meal. The man who started the event has a very special connection to those he’s helping.

More than 200 people were fed Saturday at Siena Francis House and it’s all thanks to a man named Bishop Kenith Williams.

We spoke with him earlier in the afternoon and he said he was homeless for 25 years. Now he’s giving back to those who need it the most.

Bishop Williams, with Kingdom of Heaven Outreach Ministries, said he spent the past two days cooking a traditional Thanksgiving meal. On Saturday, hundreds lined up for his generosity.

He says just the gesture of giving someone a hot meal can go a long way.

“I don’t want to give them a sandwich or something cold. I want to give them some good food. You know, when you give someone some good food you can really, really put a smile on their face.”

Bishop Williams served the meals out of the back of his van. He wrapped up at the Siena Francis House around 4 p.m.

Williams said his message is simple. He wants people that were once in the same situation as him to have hope.

He also said he wants to make sure people never give up. He used Saturday to help spread that message.