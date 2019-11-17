PG&E warns of possible power shutoffs for Northern California communities

Posted 11:27 AM, November 17, 2019

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is monitoring a strong offshore wind event that might force more power shutoffs for Northern California customers beginning Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to a statement released Sunday.

PG&E said the weather could prompt power shutoffs for “some customers in the Sierra Foothills, North Valley and North Bay.”

The weather projections are similar to recent wind events that caused power shutoffs for more than 180,000 customers, according to PG&E.

California’s largest utility left vast areas of Northern and Central California in the dark in October to keep high winds from damaging electrical equipment and causing wildfires.

This story is developing.

