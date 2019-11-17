Police say at least 9 shot, several dead in shooting at Fresno backyard party

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police say at least nine people were shot at party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting”.

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley says the shooting took place about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city’s southeast side.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Dooley said. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

Dooley tells the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.

There’s not an exact number on the people who died.

The TV stations report that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition.

No suspect is in custody.