Police searching for suspects after shooting in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are searching for multiple suspects after a reported gunfight happened in Suisun City Saturday night, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to reported gunfire around 10:25 p.m. near Sunset Avenue and Railroad Avenue close to the entrance of an apartment complex.

No victims or suspects were found but investigators discovered more than 20 shell casings of three different types of bullets, leading them to believe multiple people shot at each other, according to officials.

Witnesses reported a white car being involved in the gunfight and officers found the car with a shattered window and additional evidence of the shooting farther down the street near Lark Circle and Sandy Lane, investigators said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Suisun City Police Department at 707-421-7373.