6-year-old killed, toddler injured after mother crashes car into light post in Southern California

(KTLA) -- A 6-year-old boy was killed and a toddler was badly injured after a vehicle driven by their mother crashed into a light post in Southern California Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

FOX40 sister station KTLA reports witnesses saw a woman driving recklessly on The Old Road in the Stevenson Ranch area with her children in the car. She ran a red light, lost control and struck a power pole near Pico Canyon Road at about 9:45 a.m., CHP Sgt. Zachary Emmons said.

The car then burst into flames, and the woman and children got out, CHP Capt. Ed Krusey said.

Video from the scene shows the car fully engulfed in flames.

The captain said the fire consumed most of the interior of the vehicle, making it harder to determine if the children were properly restrained in their seats. Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition before the boy was pronounced dead.

The mother was also hospitalized and was in stable condition, according to CHP.

CHP said the initial investigation indicated the woman may have been naked when she got out of the car, but witnesses told KTLA her clothing may have been ripped or damaged.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further details were available.