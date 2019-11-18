DA: No criminal charges filed against suspects in deadly Orinda Halloween shooting

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has announced there will be no criminal charges against the five suspects arrested for the deadly Halloween party shooting in Orinda.

The DA says they met with the sheriff’s office to review the incident and decided to not file criminal charges at this time, according to FOX40 sister station KRON.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office released a statement on Monday evening:

Today the District Attorney’s Office met with members of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff to review the Orinda Halloween shooting incident. No criminal charges are being filed at this time against any individual. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 925-313-2600.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday following raids that were conducted across the Bay Area.

The suspects were identified as 28-year-old Lebraun Wallace of San Mateo, 20-year-old Jaquez Sweeney of Marin City, 20-year-old Jason Iles of Marin City, 30-year-old Shamron Mitchell of Antioch, and 20-year-old Devin Williamson of Vallejo.