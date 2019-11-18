House impeachment investigators release two more transcripts of State Department officials

(CNN) — House impeachment investigators on Monday released the transcripts of senior State Department official David Hale and David Holmes, the US diplomat in Ukraine who overheard President Donald Trump’s phone conversation with US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

House Democrats released the two transcripts on Monday evening ahead of a full week of public testimony with nine officials appearing, including both Holmes and Hale.

Holmes testified on Friday that he was with Sondland in Kiev the day after Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Sondland called Trump and held the phone out at a restaurant where Holmes could hear the conversation.

In that conversation, Trump asked Sondland if the Ukrainians were going to “do the investigation,” and Sondland responded, “He’s gonna do it.” Holmes’ testimony provides Democrats with firsthand accounting that brings the push for the investigations closer to the President.

Holmes was added to the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearing schedule and will appear alongside former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill on Thursday.

Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, was the highest ranking State Department official to testify in the House’s closed-door impeachment inquiry depositions when he appeared earlier this month.

House Democrats have now released transcripts for 15 of the 17 witnesses who have appeared for closed-door testimony. Twelve of the 17 officials are scheduled for public testimony in the impeachment inquiry.

This story is breaking and will be updated.