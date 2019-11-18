Plagued by vandalism, Lodi skate park reopens again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- The popular skate park at Lodi's Kofu Park has reopened after vandals damaged skate park equipment and trashed the restrooms.

The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department closed the park indefinitely to perform repairs. In years past, vandalism has incurred tens of thousands of dollars in repairs and clean-up, often closing the skate park for weeks at a time.

Despite the shorter shutdown this time around, some skaters felt hurt by the actions of vandals who may not be skateboarders at all.

"It's crazy because I don't even notice the bad stuff. When we’re here we're skateboarding and having fun and, all of a sudden, the next day it's closed and we're saying what happened?" said Chris Nixon who has been using the park since it opened nearly 20 years ago.

Nixon said there have been major shutdowns for repairs at least four or five times.

After major incidents in the past, critics have questioned whether it was worth the expense and effort to keep the park open. But it has proven to be a popular asset for kids and parents like Bree Elliot, who brings her daughter to Kofu Park twice a week.

"I think it's the only place for them to go after school so I think it's great to keep open for them," she told FOX40.

Lodi officials said the plans are to keep the park open, despite the occasional vandalism and trash problems.