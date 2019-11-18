Police search for suspected wallet thief in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a woman who is suspected of stealing a wallet in Roseville and attempting to buy over $2,000 worth of items with stolen credit cards, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, is accused of stealing the wallet from a purse that was left unattended at Whole Foods.

The suspect tried to use the stolen credit cards at numerous locations, including Rubio’s, Raley’s and Target, according to officials.

If anyone has information about this suspect, please contact the Roseville Police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059 or to report an anonymous tip call Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-STOP (7867).