Traffic and parking enforcement for shared e-scooters and e-bikes begins Nov. 19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Enforcement of all traffic and parking laws for users of shared, short-term rental vehicles, such as e-bikes and e-scooters, will begin Tuesday, according to the City of Sacramento Police and Public Works Departments.

“The City continues to be excited about the additional transportation options, but we want to ensure that all shared scooter/bike riders know and follow all traffic laws,” said Jennifer Donlon Wyant, the City’s transportation planning manager.

Beginning Tuesday, Sacramento Police officers will be actively looking for traffic or vehicle code violations and could cite users of the devices, according to a statement released Monday.

Violations such as scooting on sidewalks may result in citations of up to $207 and companies may receive a citation of $27.50 for an incorrectly parked device, according to the statement.

The enforcement begins after months of education and outreach by the city while residents and visitors became used to the new devices.

“Because they were new devices, we wanted to do ample education before issuing citations,” said Sacramento Police Capt. Norm Leong. “The move to enforcement sends a clear message that we’re serious about creating an environment that will be safe for pedestrians, shared rideable users and drivers.”

Officials said Sacramento currently hosts two operating permits for Lime and JUMP to operate 1,920 shared rideable devices.