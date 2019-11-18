Wednesday on FOX40: Becerra v Trump

Posted 12:00 AM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, November 18, 2019
Data pix.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed over 60 lawsuits against the Trump administration. The cost of these lawsuits has added up to nearly 22 million taxpayer dollars. Critics say these lawsuits are simply political posturing and an ineffective way to spend taxpayer money. Others say the lawsuits are a valid means to better serve the lives of Californians.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.