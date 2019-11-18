Woman caught with 9 pounds of marijuana inside fake baby bump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARGENTINA (WJW) - A woman was arrested in Argentina after border officers say she had a fake baby bump filled with 9 pounds of pot.

The woman was searched after a man she was traveling with from Chile into Argentina was caught with marijuana in his bag.

¡NARCO EMBARAZO! Fabricó una panza con engrudo, escondió 15 paquetes de marihuana y simulando un embarazo, intentó trasladarla de #Mendoza a #SantaCruz. En un control de @gendarmeria detuvimos a la falsa embarazada y a su cómplice. ¡Así se las ingenió para traficar la droga! pic.twitter.com/6Lw2bAaOch — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) November 13, 2019

Argentina’s Minister for Security Patricia Bullrich tweeted photos of the arrest and wrote, ‘She made a belly out of paste, hid 15 cannabis bricks inside it and faked a pregnancy before trying to take it form Mendoza to Santa Cruz.'

Bullrich says the pair was arrested.