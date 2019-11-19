3.66M tons of debris cleared from Camp Fire’s path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Federal, state and local emergency management officials came together on Tuesday to mark the completion of the largest disaster clean-up in state history.

Paradise Mayor Jody Jones expressed her gratitude for the work it took to clean up her town.

“I just want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she said.

Over the course of nine months, crews cleared 3.66 million tons of debris. That is around four Golden Gate Bridges or 16 of the largest cruise ships in the world. It was double the amount of debris from the World Trade Center following 9/11.

“I’m always so amazed about the way we come together, public, private, non-governmental,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci. “And the community wrapping around together to be able to accomplish this task.”

The clean-up marked another step toward recovery for the town destroyed in last year’s deadly Camp Fire.

With cleared land, town officials said 300 homes are now under construction.

“Helping to everybody that has been affected by the Camp Fire look forward to the future,” said the assistant director for Butte County Public Health, Danielle Nuzum.

Emergency management leaders said the next step will be to remove charred and dead trees from the area. That work is set to begin in January and will take several months.

Ashley Zavala filed this report.