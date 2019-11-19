Watch Live: President Donald Trump Impeachment Hearing

50 arrested, 42 guns seized in Stockton gang takedown

Posted 11:03 AM, November 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, November 19, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 50 people were arrested and dozens of guns seized in a law enforcement operation targeting the Norteno street gang.

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that the gang members are suspected of a variety of crimes in Stockton.

The defendants could face charges including attempted murder, robbery, drug distribution and multiple weapons violations.

In addition to more than 40 weapons, officers seized drugs including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The operation was a joint effort between several local agencies and the U.S. Department of Justice.

