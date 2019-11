SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured in a crash Tuesday in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Fire department personnel have gone to the crash scene in the area of 25th Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.

The five people hurt sustained minor injuries.

Vehicle accident 25th Ave and Franklin Blvd. Total of 5 minor patients. Traffic impactedbin the area. pic.twitter.com/6EIgvRpMbE — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) November 20, 2019

Traffic along Franklin Boulevard has started to back up as a result of the crash.

Fire department officials have not said what led up to the crash.

This story is developing.

38.529987 -121.473042