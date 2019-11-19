Homicide detectives launch investigation in Rancho Cordova after injured man dies

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Homicide detectives launched an investigation Tuesday after a man was fatally injured in Rancho Cordova.

Around 6 a.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a man who had been injured in a home on Starrlyn Way near Georgetown Drive, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Sgt. Deterding says deputies found the man with a lower-body injury.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says its investigators believe people ran from the house before deputies could get there.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is contacted.

Those with information about the homicide have been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).