Investigators release details about deadly shooting involving off-duty Richmond officer

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Vallejo Police Department provided more details about the incident that led to an off-duty Richmond officer shooting a Vallejo man earlier this month.

On Nov. 10 around 5:25 p.m., investigators say Richmond Police Sgt. Virgil Thomas was driving his own vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center on Fairgrounds Drive when he drove up to 38-year-old Eric Reason. Investigators say as they stopped in front of each other, Sgt. Thomas honked at Reason.

Reason followed Thomas as he parked, rolling down his window to yell at the off-duty officer, according to investigators. He then got out of his car, “walked within inches of Sgt. Thomas” and began yelling profanities at him.

At one point, Reason took a handgun wrapped in a rag from his car and walked back up to Thomas. In response, investigators say Thomas shot at him.

Investigators report Reason ran away and raised his gun at Thomas, who fired again.

Reason died at the scene.

“Sgt. Thomas believed that Reason still posed an immediate threat to the safety of Sgt. Thomas, his wife, who was a passenger in the vehicle, and other patrons of the shopping complex,” wrote the Vallejo Police Department.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the deadly shooting along with the Vallejo Police Department.