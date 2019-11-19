Nevada City PG&E customers seek solutions ahead of fifth power shut-off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) -- Wednesday will mark Pacific Gas and Electric's fifth shut-off in Nevada City in a little over a month and Tuesday residents were looking for short-term and long-term solutions.

Shana Maziarz was preparing for the power to be shut off at her Nevada City business, Three Forks Bakery and Brewing Co.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. It’s terrifying as a business owner," she told FOX40. "Restaurants, as probably everybody knows, restaurants have a very tight profit margin. So we just, in general, live pretty close to the edge."

She has already lost nearly $60,000 in revenue from the shut-offs.

With no end in sight, Maziarz was exploring ways to take back the power.

“We are certainly looking at the idea of buying a generator that would power our whole business,” she said.

Over the next few months, the Nevada County Economic Resource Council will host seminars for PG&E customers.

“Mechanisms to help you get through a 24, 48-hour blackout,” said Director of Community Outreach Gil Mathew.

Tuesday night’s training focused on simple ways to power a home office when the power is cut.

“You have a great source of power in the battery in your car. Put some probes on your battery, run them through a little inverter. Then you’re going to plug into that and plug your computer into it,” Mathew said.

Next month, NCERC will be talking backup generators to power a whole home or business.

“Takes some specialized equipment to do that," Mathew said. "The $20,000 range and can go up to 60 or $70,000."

Businesses in this area were told they can expect to lose power early Wednesday morning.

"We have to get smarter and business as usual is not an option," Maziarz said.