PG&E reduces number of people who may lose power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has decreased the number of people who could be affected by possible power outages starting Wednesday from 660,000 to about 450,000 because of changes in the weather.

PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian says the utility has been able to decrease the scope of the outages because of a shift in the weather.

In a statement, the utility said it had removed six counties from its list. Now, customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties will not be impacted by the potentially widespread outages.

However, around 181,000 customers in the following 16 counties should still ready themselves for the outages, which could start Wednesday:

The utility plans to turn off electricity to prevent its power lines from sparking a wildfire amid warm weather and strong winds expected through Thursday.

The planned blackout would be the latest in a series of massive outages by the country’s largest utility, including one last month that affected nearly 2.5 million people and outraged local officials and customers.