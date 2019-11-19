Video: CHP SUV collides with pickup truck in El Dorado Hills intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) -- A California Highway Patrol SUV rammed into a pickup truck while responding to a call and it was all caught on dashcam video.

It happened Friday after the patrol vehicle left Highway 50 and drove onto El Dorado Hills Boulevard in El Dorado Hills.

The CHP says the officer was following protocol by using sirens and lights before slowly entering the intersection after stopping.

But investigators believe the drivers could not see each other's vehicles, causing them to crash.

"Possibly due to a vision obstruction, the driver of a northbound pickup may not have been able to see the patrol vehicle and in turn, the officer could not see the truck," the CHP wrote.

No one was hurt.

The collision is still under investigation.