Windows, glass doors at Stockton businesses shot out by vandals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) -- Shattered glass doors and boarded up windows lined a Stockton business complex Tuesday after vandals struck.

Surveillance video shared with FOX40 shows the moment the vandals shot out the side doors of a sewing shop Sunday morning.

“It is pointless. Like, why would somebody do that?” said employee David Carl.

Carl discovered the broken windows when he showed up to work Monday and quickly learned the sewing shop was not the only business hit.

“It’s kind of careless,” he told FOX40. “They didn’t break in or anything. So, they didn’t steal anything, it was just pointless vandalism.”

At least five other businesses had their glass doors or windows broken, including Synergy Companies. What appeared to be holes from a BB gun were found in their front doors.

“What is the point?” said Kirsten Bonilla who works at one of the vandalized businesses. “They’re not doing anything other than breaking our stuff. It makes no sense.”

Bonilla said this kind of vandalism has happened before in their business complex.

“We have to pay for it to be fixed. So, it definitely has been frustrating,” she explained.

Employees told FOX40 the cost of repairs is impacting the bottom line for the small businesses. They're just hoping it does not happen again.

“It’s not cheap to fix,” Carl said. “They busted three windows and two of them were doors and they're all tempered glass. So yeah, it’s not cheap.”

Workers said they wish security and police would do more patrols in the area.