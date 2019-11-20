Body of missing 18-year-old found in Williams canal

WILLIAMS, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man who had been missing for more than three weeks was found dead Wednesday after his body was spotted floating in a canal in Williams.

Jose Canchola was last seen on Oct. 27. His family told FOX40 he had gone to a party on Myers Road in Williams and never came back home.

Instead, family members said several people at the party saw him running toward an orchard.

Around 2 a.m., the teen’s father got a knock on his door from a girl who had attended the party. She was returning Canchola’s cell phone.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office reports just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday they received a call about a body floating in a canal. On Lone Star Road just south of Myers a dive team extricated Canchola’s body from the water.

His cause of death has not been reported.