High-speed chase ends near Sacramento International Airport

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Woodland police arrested a Sacramento man Wednesday after a high-speed chase ended near the Sacramento International Airport.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Woodland police officers went to the Motel 6 on East Main Street in response to a “suspicious circumstance,” according to the police department.

Police say 26-year-old Arnold Parker was renting a room at the motel and officers tried to contact him regarding a weapons violation.

Instead, the police department reports Parker drove away from officers and got onto Interstate 5.

A chase topped speeds of 100 mph before Parker left the interstate at the Sacramento International Airport exit, according to police. Then he drove down Bayou Way and stopped on the shoulder along the interstate.

Police say Parker ran from his car toward a nearby rest stop. Witnesses later said they saw him holding a handgun as he ran.

A K-9 found Parker in some vegetation and he was taken to Woodland Memorial Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. After he is medically cleared, police say Parker will be taken to the Yolo County Jail and face felony evading charges.

K-9 Chase had to be taken to a veterinarian after sustaining minor injuries.

Investigators have not been able to find Parker’s handgun.