PG&E outages called off in some counties

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With shifting weather conditions, Pacific Gas & Electric says it will not turn off the power in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Yuba and western Sonoma counties.

The original, planned outage would have affected some 83,000 customers, the utility said.

PG&E, California’s largest utility, has faced criticism for its planned outages to mitigate fire danger. Last week, state regulators opened a formal investigation into the blackouts.

The utility says about 14,000 customers in Butte, Plumas, Tehama and Yuba counties could still face outages as it continues to monitor weather conditions.