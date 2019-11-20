Troubled Stockton Boulevard hotel undergoes remodel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Sacramento city leaders said they are hoping a new hotel and the upcoming UC Davis Innovation Hub will attract developers big and small.

“The Greenbrier Hotel was originally built for the State Fair and it was a beautiful hotel on Stockton Boulevard,” said Sacramento City Councilman Jay Schenirer.

Schenirer remembered the former Greenbrier Motel during its heyday.

“It certainly fell into disrepair,” Schenirer told FOX40. “It was really a hotel or motel that became something that was rented by the hour, that bad things were happening there.”

But now, with new ownership, the motel has undergone a dramatic change.

“We found out the challenges that this property had," said the motel’s owner, Dhruv Shah.

Shah purchased the property in 2018 after the City Attorney’s Office filed a drug abatement lawsuit against the property and its original owners.

The owners sold the property turning over a new "lease on life" for the once-troubled "hotbed" for crime.

“I think some of their main audience really will be families of folks who are in the hospitals nearby, particularly UC Davis,” Schenirer explained.

“We could cater to guests that are not necessarily looking to spend 200 to 300 dollars a night for a hotel room when they are around the UC Davis Medical Center," Shah said.

With UC Davis announcing an expansion project for Aggie Square right along Stockton Boulevard, city leaders and developers say it is a step in the right direction for Sacramento as a whole.

“We're really working on Stockton Boulevard,” Schenirer told FOX40. “I think it's become a priority for the city because of Aggie Square that's going in.”

The Stockton Boulevard Partnership also issued a statement saying they are excited about the future of the street.

The Aggie Square expansion project at UC Davis Medical Center is expected to begin sometime next year.